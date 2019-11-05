Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to be held under Expo 2020 Dubai umbrella

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the fifth edition of the Global Islamic Economy Summit, GIES 2020, is set to run on 9th and 10th November, 2020, and will take place on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo ever to be hosted in the middle East, Africa, and South Asia region.

The GIES is organised every alternate year by the DIEDC in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Refinitiv. Through highlighting the role of Islamic economy in improving standards of living and promoting sustainable economic development, the Summit aims to strengthen Dubai’s status as the global capital of Islamic economy.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and General Supervisor of the Dubai: Capital of Islamic Economy initiative, said, "Including the fifth edition of the GIES alongside Expo 2020 Dubai supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to establish Dubai as the global capital of the Islamic economy. Eminent personalities and decision-makers from around the world will gather in Dubai next year to redefine the global economic landscape and the Islamic economy will play a crucial role through this landmark summit in convening key stakeholders."

Sustainable Growth H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The vision and strategic directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum set the foundation for Dubai's qualitative economic leaps.

Under his wise leadership, our achievements have become the world’s aspirations and model for success."

Sheikh Ahmed added, "As we prepare to host the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai, visitors from around the world will have the opportunity to dive deeper into the Islamic economy, learn about its short- and long-term benefits, as well as its impact on mature and emerging markets alike."

Preferred Destination Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the DIEDC, said, "Hosting GIES during Expo 2020 Dubai indicates the readiness of the Islamic economy sectors for the next stage of growth while reinforcing Dubai’s status as a preferred destination for experts and stakeholders in the field."

Global Recognition Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and board Member of the DIEDC, said, "Hosting the summit on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai will only add to the event’s significance and cement Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for the Islamic economy sectors."

As part of the GIES 2020 agenda, the Islamic Economy Award will honour the most innovative initiatives and projects that leverage the Islamic economy's concept of ethical business and responsible economic practices to positively impact society.