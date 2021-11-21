UrduPoint.com

Fifth Edition Of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition Opens In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 12:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 20th November 2021 (WAM) - The fifth edition of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition began on Saturday in Dubai.

Ibrahim Mohamed Bu Melha, adviser to the Ruler of Dubai and Head of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award (DIHQA) organising committee, Bilal Al Bedour, Chairman of Dubai Scientific and Cultural Association, committee members and delegation members attended the opening.

Ahead of the opening, the organising committee held a meeting with the competition's judges to review technical and administrative rules of the competition.

The competition's panel of judges includes scholars from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia and Pakistan.

