Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum To Be Held Virtually On January 25

Tue 12th January 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which manages the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), today unveiled the agenda of the fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum.

The event will be held in Abu Dhabi virtually under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on 25th and 26th January, 2021.

Drawing the participation of several prominent experts from the UAE and across the globe, IREF 2021 will discuss key issues related to rain enhancement research and capacity building, global water security in the light of climate change and artificial intelligence application in meteorology, among other topics related to the latest developments and technologies in rain enhancement research.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the Regional Association II (Asia), said, "Over the past four years, IREF has succeeded in providing a definitive platform to stimulate in-depth discussion and collaboration among the global research community in rain enhancement science and technology."

He added, "The forum has helped build a solid base for exchanging expertise, sharing ideas and research studies, and exploring the latest solutions in rain enhancement research and science. Despite the unprecedented times we currently face, NCM decided to go ahead with its plan to host IREF’s fifth edition to support the continuity of research work and foster further engagement among cloud seeding experts.

In her comments on the preparations for IREF 2021, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said, "For the fifth year in a row, Abu Dhabi provides a specialised platform to convene prominent international experts and scientists from across the globe to discuss the latest developments in rain enhancement research. At UAEREP, we are proud of the UAE’s contributions to the advancement of this growing research domain through the grounding research work of our awardees."

She added, "We are confident that the outcomes and recommendations of the virtual forum will help enhance the efficiency and accuracy of cloud seeding operations in finding sustainable water resources."

Over its two days, the Forum’s sessions will discuss a wide array of topics related to rain enhancement research. On day one, it will host three sessions discussing ‘Outlook for Global Water Security in Light of Climate Change’, ‘Transitioning from Research to Operations in Rain Enhancement: Case Studies and Roadmap’, and ‘Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent System Applications in Meteorology and Rain Enhancement’.

The Forum’s agenda for the second day features sessions titled ‘The Science of Cloud Formation and Rainfall in the Arabian Gulf’, ‘Innovations in Rainfall Enhancement: Methodologies and New Insights’, and ‘Evaluation of Impacts of Rain Enhancement Efforts.

