Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race Concludes In Al Dhafra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 03:32 PM
AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Liwa Sports Club concluded the fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra, showcasing an exceptional competitive spirit. The event featured prominent riders and horses, with an enthusiastic audience adding to the excitement.
In the first race, covering a distance of 1,400 meters, Ahmed Mohammed Fan Al Mansoori secured first place, followed by Rashid Saeed Al Mazrouei in second, and Saif Mohammed Fan Abdullah Al Muhairi in third. Strong performances were also recorded by Salem Mohammed Salem Saeed Al Mazrouei in fourth place and Mohammed Mabhout Suroor Al Mansoori in fifth.
As for the second race, also covering 1,400 meters, Mohammed Mabhout Suroor Al Mansoori clinched first place, with Hamdan Suhail Ali Salmeen Al Mazrouei coming in second and Hamad Ali Murshid Al Marar finishing third. Saif Asheer Ali Al Mazrouei and Ali Suhail Ali Salmeen Al Mazrouei completed the top five, securing fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Sultan Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs at Liwa Sports Club, stated, “At Liwa Sports Club, we are always committed to promoting traditional sports, particularly horse racing, due to its significant cultural and historical value in the UAE.”
