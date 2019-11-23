SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) The fifth trade mission of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center, is heading tomorrow, Sunday, to Kenya and Uganda, with the participation of 25 industrial, productive, and export firms from Sharjah.

The visit comes as part of the SCCI’s strategy to boost the exports of national companies and penetrate new markets to expand their business, hold investment partnerships to enhance their presence in the emerging African markets, in the course of the efforts of the previous trade missions to East Africa.

The trade mission, which is headed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI’s Chairman, aims at strengthening the competitiveness of business community in the Emirate of Sharjah, promoting the commercial and investment relations between Sharjah and both countries and pushing them towards further development in food, construction, infrastructure, logistics, vehicle spare parts, etc.

Running until 29 November, the trade mission's first destination will be Kenya, where the UAE – Kenya Trade & Investment Forum will be held for two days, in addition to holding business meetings between businessmen from both sides.

Uganda is the second destination of the trade mission, where the first day will feature the UAE – Uganda Forum. The second day will feature bilateral meetings between Emirati businessmen and their Ugandan counterparts.

Each destination is expected to include at least five meetings between the investors and businessmen.

Speaking on the objectives of the trade mission, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said: "The SCCI is looking to take advantage of the previous trade missions in developing and enhancing relations and partnerships, and opening communication channels between business communities in both sides.

These missions fall within the SCCI’s keenness on exploring the emerging opportunities in African markets to help national companies and investors establish cooperation relations and new partnerships with their counterparts in Africa, thus elevating their exports and expanding their businesses in new geographical areas."

"The SCCI is striving to pave the way for its members to penetrate new markets across the world, by dispatching these foreign missions and organizing international forums. On the other hand, the trade missions are playing a key role in promoting the investment privileges in the Emirate of Sharjah by highlighting its attractive business environment and the facilities given by the SCCI to foreign investors," added Al Owais.

"The SCCI will make the best use of this visit to serve the interest of the investors and businessmen, through the important meetings and discussions between both parties and to come up with future strategic partnerships," he underlined.

He concluded: "The mission program is featuring several meetings with officials of economic institutions, chambers of commerce, investment promotion bodies, export development and promotion centers in both countries, and concerned parties representing the business community in the target markets."

The five-day visit aims to shed light on Sharjah’s economic benefits and facilities offered to foreign investors to enable them to initiate their businesses and investments either in free zones or airports.

The trade mission will also focus on showcasing the Emirate’s advanced infrastructure and logistics, its strategic location in the center of the country, investment-motivating legislation, and other attractive incentives that make Sharjah plays a key role in inflowing investments to the regional markets.