Fighter Jet Crashes In Training Sortie: Egyptian Armed Forces
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:00 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) An Egyptian Air Force fighter jet crashed on Thursday due to a technical malfunction during a training sortie, while the pilot managed to safely parachute to the ground, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces said in a statement.
The cause behind the malfunction is being investigated by a technical committee, the statement added .