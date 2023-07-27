Fighting hepatitis is top priority for UAE’s health system: MoHAP

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has stressed that eradicating hepatitis has been and will continue to be a top priority for the UAE's health system.

Therefore, MoHAP has adopted a national programme to battle the disease, a combined effort by the government and private healthcare sectors to reinforce control measures and ensure the continuity of productive initiatives.

Marking World Hepatitis Day on 28th July, the ministry stated that the global occasion offers a crucial opportunity to raise public awareness about the disease and familiarise people with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment methods to confront hepatitis, reduce the risk of infection, and prevent transmission.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, said, "The Ministry of Health is committed to providing healthcare professionals with the latest disease diagnosis protocols and formulating comprehensive plans to prevent transmission. We aim to broaden the reach of testing, care, and treatment services while enforcing robust policies to mitigate its spread, integrating the most current global treatment practices into our approach.”

He further said, "In line with the ministry's commitment to achieving the World Health Organisation's objective of eradicating hepatitis by 2030, the hepatitis B vaccine has been included in the National Immunisation Programme's basic vaccination requirement since 1991. This proactive approach, taken to combat an infectious disease that can lead to acute and chronic infections, has placed the UAE at the forefront in the region to adopt such preventative measures.

"

Al Rand went on to say that the UAE health authorities will continue to highlight the hazards of the disease and clarify the importance of its early detection through initiatives and awareness campaigns. “We are determined to achieve the vision of our wise leadership, by fostering community health and enhancing individuals' quality of life.”

He added that this could be achieved by adhering to top-tier international health practices and developing a comprehensive legislative system to protect society from diseases.

MoHAP has implemented comprehensive measures to counter hepatitis. These include raising awareness, vaccinating travellers and healthcare workers, and instituting hepatitis B and C screenings for those at greatest risk. This is in addition to implementing screenings during premarital check-ups, residency tests, and occupational health evaluations across the country. It is also intensifying its efforts to meet the objectives of the global strategy to eradicate viral hepatitis by 2030.

Hepatitis is part of a family of viruses that includes hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. These viruses infect millions of individuals worldwide and can lead to acute and chronic liver disease. Transmission of these viruses is typically through contaminated blood or blood products or the use of infected equipment during medical procedures and surgeries.