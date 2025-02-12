Open Menu

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking Forward To More Investment Opportunities With UAE

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Manoa Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, emphasised that the World Governments Summit serves as a crucial platform for discussing vital issues such as artificial intelligence and government efficiency.

He expressed his appreciation to the UAE government for organising this remarkable summit, which has been running for over a decade, reflecting its ongoing role in fostering important discussions on global issues.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, he said, "I can confirm that this summit has been highly beneficial for us in Fiji, particularly regarding topics such as artificial intelligence and the need to enhance government efficiency."

He noted that he participated in a forum on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), where discussions focused on empowering this sector through digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

He also highlighted the importance of this topic for a small country like Fiji, where small businesses form a significant part of the economy.

Regarding relations between the UAE and Fiji, Kamikamica stated, "We are looking forward to more investment opportunities between Fiji and the UAE," revealing that discussions are underway about a significant Emirati investment set to commence soon in his country.

He emphasised that there are broad areas for future cooperation, including business process automation, leveraging artificial intelligence, and strengthening the SME sector. He indicated that numerous opportunities exist for collaboration between the two nations.

