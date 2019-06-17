(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Filming has commenced in Dubai for an upcoming horror movie, 'The Shadow', directed by Emirati filmmaker and producer, Nayla Al Khaja

The horror film, which is also produced by Epic Films and Senorita Films, will begin principal photography in the Emirate with the support of the Dubai Film and tv Commission, DFTC.

The Shadow is the teaser version of an extended feature set to be filmed in the upcoming months. Starring locally based actors and using the Emirati dialect, the story of a sick nine-year-old in the grip of uncontrolled phenomena - and the desperate measures his mother takes behind closed doors to save his life - is based on actual events that Al Khaja experienced herself.

Known for tackling thought-provoking topics and filming tense narratives without compromising on her artistic integrity, Al Khaja, who aspires to become a thriller/horror Emirati film director, has reached a level of maturity and experience in her career that allows her to achieve her lifelong ambition.

She said, "Worldwide, only five percent of women directors specialise in this genre.

I am genuinely hoping to inspire more women in the region to follow my lead and venture into filming difficult topics based on more hard-hitting narratives. The UAE lacks female feature film directors of a certain calibre, and it is about time we see a change in this category."

"We encourage local and international investors and cinema enthusiasts, in general, to get involved in future movie projects in the UAE. The bottom line is to showcase local talent and highlight the huge potential of the UAE’s film industry. The Shadow is a teaser that, hopefully, will help raise funds for the feature film and create employment opportunities for local screen workers," said Robbie McAree, Executive Producer and Founding Partner of Epic Films.

Featuring acclaimed director of photography Mik Allen, The Shadow’s crew will shoot across several locations in Dubai in June, with an expected public release of the film at a launch in Dubai in September 2019, scheduled to take place with the support of VOX Cinemas.