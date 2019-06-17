UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Filming Commences On Al Khaja's New Horror Film

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

Filming commences on Al Khaja's new horror film

Filming has commenced in Dubai for an upcoming horror movie, 'The Shadow', directed by Emirati filmmaker and producer, Nayla Al Khaja

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Filming has commenced in Dubai for an upcoming horror movie, 'The Shadow', directed by Emirati filmmaker and producer, Nayla Al Khaja.

The horror film, which is also produced by Epic Films and Senorita Films, will begin principal photography in the Emirate with the support of the Dubai Film and tv Commission, DFTC.

The Shadow is the teaser version of an extended feature set to be filmed in the upcoming months. Starring locally based actors and using the Emirati dialect, the story of a sick nine-year-old in the grip of uncontrolled phenomena - and the desperate measures his mother takes behind closed doors to save his life - is based on actual events that Al Khaja experienced herself.

Known for tackling thought-provoking topics and filming tense narratives without compromising on her artistic integrity, Al Khaja, who aspires to become a thriller/horror Emirati film director, has reached a level of maturity and experience in her career that allows her to achieve her lifelong ambition.

She said, "Worldwide, only five percent of women directors specialise in this genre.

I am genuinely hoping to inspire more women in the region to follow my lead and venture into filming difficult topics based on more hard-hitting narratives. The UAE lacks female feature film directors of a certain calibre, and it is about time we see a change in this category."

"We encourage local and international investors and cinema enthusiasts, in general, to get involved in future movie projects in the UAE. The bottom line is to showcase local talent and highlight the huge potential of the UAE’s film industry. The Shadow is a teaser that, hopefully, will help raise funds for the feature film and create employment opportunities for local screen workers," said Robbie McAree, Executive Producer and Founding Partner of Epic Films.

Featuring acclaimed director of photography Mik Allen, The Shadow’s crew will shoot across several locations in Dubai in June, with an expected public release of the film at a launch in Dubai in September 2019, scheduled to take place with the support of VOX Cinemas.

Related Topics

Film And Movies UAE Dubai Lead June September Women 2019 TV Industry Employment

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

6 minutes ago

Qatar attends Arab meeting in UAE amid Gulf crisis ..

7 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

11 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.