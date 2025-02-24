Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Collaboration in every stage of film-making – from screenplay selection to casting, locations, and editing – is key to effective directing, agreed a panel of award-winning filmmakers at the discussion, "Directing with Purpose: Shaping the Vision", at the 9th International Photography Festival, Xposure, in Aljada, Sharjah.

Moderated by American film producer Franklin Leonard, the panel featured Emirati filmmaker Maitha Alawadi, American writer-actor Travon Free, and Indian filmmaker Neel Kumar. They shared insights on screenplay interpretation, guiding actors, creative collaboration, and balancing artistic integrity with production challenges.

Alawadi, known for her culturally authentic storytelling, highlighted the importance of a collaborative approach. “Every person in the film team is like family, and every idea matters—even from child actors. Sometimes, they surprise you, and you need to step back and consider what’s best for the project,” she said. Passionate about animation and fantasy, she finds the greatest thrill in casting. “The right actors help convey my reality.

My vision is to make Emirati culture relatable worldwide. I focus on details, and collaboration enhances the visual. Seeing the actual location often changes my perspective, and AI also helps develop characters.”

Free, an award-winning writer, actor, and comedian, spoke about his transition to directing. “I look for visually interesting elements to keep things fresh. Watching films helps me understand different directors. The more I watch, the better I see how to use—or avoid—the camera in certain ways.” He emphasised collaboration, saying, “Even interns have a say in my process.”

Kumar, a Dubai-based filmmaker and writer, shared a similar approach, removing ego from decision-making. “When you have a powerful idea, everything falls into place. A good director has strong psychology. If a concept intrigues me, it will resonate with actors too.” Comparing character development to Michelangelo sculpting David, he said, “Unnecessary parts fall away, allowing the story to take shape naturally in the actors’ hands.”

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Xposure 2025 runs until 26th February.