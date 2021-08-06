FINA increases prize money for 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi to US$2.8 million

LUZAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2021) FINA President Husain Al-Musallam announced today a prize pool of over US$2.8 million for the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) to be held in Abu Dhabi from 16 to 21 December 2021.

Prize money for individual events has been increased by 50 percent, with a bonus of US$50,000 for any new World Record set in individual swimming events. This US$2.8 million prize pool represents the largest prize pool ever in a FINA Swimming event.

FINA President Al-Musallam said: "Exactly two months ago, when I took office, I promised the Aquatics family that I would prioritise athletes, increase prize money and ensure there is no discrimination in our sport.

Today’s announcement honours this commitment."

"Athletes are the heartbeat of Aquatics. They all deserve the very best competitions and prize money that reflects their standing as the world’s greatest athletes."

The FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) is set to be one of the most exciting sports events on the 2021 global sports Calendar welcoming the world’s best short course swimmers to the iconic Etihad Arena, which is situated on Yas Island in the stunning waterfront at Yas Bay. The action will not be limited to the swimming pool as fans and spectators can enjoy a host of family-friendly entertainment throughout the event schedule, including the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.