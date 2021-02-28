UrduPoint.com
Final Annual Camel Races Festival 'Wathba 2021' Starts Monday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The Final Annual Camel Races Festival (Wathba 2021) kicks off tomorrow, Monday, at Al Wathba racetrack under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, is closely following up the annual, race which is organised by the Camel Racing Federation under the chairmanship of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President.

Camels have been at the centre of life in the UAE for decades and have played key roles in transportation, food, entertainment and more. As such, they are a symbol of Emirati heritage and remain intrinsic to the country’s traditions and cultural practices.

