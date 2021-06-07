UrduPoint.com
Final Exams For Grades 4-12 To Begin Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:45 PM

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The final exams for the academic year 2020-2021 will start tomorrow for 4th-12th grade students studying at public and private schools applying the Ministry of Education's curricula.

Exams will continue until 17th June, and students from grades 4-11 will take the exams remotely, while students of the 12th-grade will take exams in schools.

The Ministry of education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) had recently announced the national protocol covering 12th-grade examinations.

The protocol includes the implementation of a set of precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the highest standards of safety for students, teachers, administrative staff and workers.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) organised mock exams for public school students in grades 4-12 from 23rd to 27th May. The Foundation stated that these exams contributed to ensuring that students are well-prepared and helped in avoiding any technical issues that may occur.

Taaleem indicated that in case of any technical error that prevents any student from finishing the exam on time or due to a justified absence, make-up exams will be held from 20th to 24th June.

