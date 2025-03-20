Open Menu

Final Preparations Complete For Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The organiSing committee of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship has announced the completion of all preparations for the 22nd edition of the championship, set to take place next Friday at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The competition will feature 124 horses from eight countries across various continents and will run for three days.

The Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship is one of the world’s premier beauty championships, attracting elite purebred Arabian horses from the finest bloodlines. Participants will compete for a total prize pool of $4 million.

Ziad Galadari, Chairman of the Championship’s Organising Committee, confirmed that all technical and organisational committees have finalised their preparations for this prestigious event, which coincides for the second time this year with the holy month of Ramadan.

He stated that the higher organising committee has ensured that all facilities are fully equipped, providing everything necessary for horse owners, stable managers, equine professionals, and the audience.

This year’s edition will feature an exceptional lineup, including four horses that have previously won the World Championship title, elevating the level of competition and making the event even more thrilling, he added.

He further explained that this year’s championship will see the participation of 124 horses from eight countries across various continents. In addition to the UAE, competing nations include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Brazil, Poland, Switzerland, and Uruguay.

Related Topics

World Egypt UAE Kuwait Dubai Qatar Brazil Poland Saudi Arabia Switzerland Uruguay Event All From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

6 minutes ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

21 minutes ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

51 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

1 hour ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

2 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

2 hours ago
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

2 hours ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinne ..

PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC

1 hour ago
 Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Rating ..

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data & Statistics Committee in Dub ..

3 hours ago
 US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East