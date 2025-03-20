Final Preparations Complete For Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 01:45 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The organiSing committee of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship has announced the completion of all preparations for the 22nd edition of the championship, set to take place next Friday at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The competition will feature 124 horses from eight countries across various continents and will run for three days.
The Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship is one of the world’s premier beauty championships, attracting elite purebred Arabian horses from the finest bloodlines. Participants will compete for a total prize pool of $4 million.
Ziad Galadari, Chairman of the Championship’s Organising Committee, confirmed that all technical and organisational committees have finalised their preparations for this prestigious event, which coincides for the second time this year with the holy month of Ramadan.
He stated that the higher organising committee has ensured that all facilities are fully equipped, providing everything necessary for horse owners, stable managers, equine professionals, and the audience.
This year’s edition will feature an exceptional lineup, including four horses that have previously won the World Championship title, elevating the level of competition and making the event even more thrilling, he added.
He further explained that this year’s championship will see the participation of 124 horses from eight countries across various continents. In addition to the UAE, competing nations include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Brazil, Poland, Switzerland, and Uruguay.
