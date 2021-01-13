UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final Preparations Completed For 15th UAE Warriors MMA Fighting Championship

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Final preparations completed for 15th UAE Warriors MMA Fighting Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Fouad Darwish, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the UAE Warriors, has announced the completion of the final preparations for the launch of the 15th UAE Warriors MMA Fighting Championship.

The Championship will take place on Friday, in commemoration of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who is the father of world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a remote press conference held today, Darwish said that the 15th edition of the championship will involve 15 competitions between 30 fighters from 19 countries.

All fighters, organisers and working teams are subject to relevant precautionary measures and will undergo coronavirus tests on a daily basis, to ensure the safety of everyone, he added, noting that spectators must practice social distancing and the championship will be open to the public, provided that spectators obtain negative coronavirus test results.

Related Topics

World UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE continuing to achieve sustainable development: ..

21 minutes ago

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

2 hours ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

2 hours ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.