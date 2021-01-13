Final preparations completed for 15th UAE Warriors MMA Fighting Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Fouad Darwish, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the UAE Warriors, has announced the completion of the final preparations for the launch of the 15th UAE Warriors MMA Fighting Championship.

The Championship will take place on Friday, in commemoration of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who is the father of world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a remote press conference held today, Darwish said that the 15th edition of the championship will involve 15 competitions between 30 fighters from 19 countries.

All fighters, organisers and working teams are subject to relevant precautionary measures and will undergo coronavirus tests on a daily basis, to ensure the safety of everyone, he added, noting that spectators must practice social distancing and the championship will be open to the public, provided that spectators obtain negative coronavirus test results.