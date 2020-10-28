UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Ministry Discusses Strategic Partnerships With Singapore

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:15 PM

Finance Ministry discusses strategic partnerships with Singapore

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, yesterday held a virtual meeting with Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s Minister for education and Second Minister for Finance.

The meeting, which is part of the Ministry of Finance's endeavour to deepen constructive cooperation ties with various countries of the world, discussed ways to strengthen strategic relations and partnerships between the two friendly countries, a number of issues related to the G20, and both countries' experiences in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual meeting tackled a number of issues of common interest, including addressing the tax challenges of the digital economy within the OECD’s G20 project regarding axes 1 and 2 of the international tax policies, and preventing tax Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, BEPS.

The meeting also discussed the challenges arising from adopting digital currencies, and exchanged the experiences of both countries in their participation in the G20 Financial Track as guest countries from outside the G20.

Both ministers noted the importance of continuing such bilateral meetings under the current circumstances to benefit from various expertise to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Tayer praised the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Singapore, and he stressed the need to continue dialogue to consolidate constructive cooperation frameworks and open new horizons for joint action in various economic, financial and trade fields.

He said, "The UAE has deep economic and trade relations with Singapore, supported by a set of agreements that define the legal framework for bilateral relations. These agreements include the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, bilateral investment agreements, and the GCC - Singapore Free Trade Agreement. Additionally, non-oil trade between the UAE and Singapore grew by 28.2% during 2019, reaching $ 5 billion."

Related Topics

World Education UAE Singapore Lawrence 2019 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awarene ..

22 minutes ago

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

23 minutes ago

Aqua Challenge set for splashing debut this weeken ..

53 minutes ago

Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations in full swing in A ..

6 minutes ago

TCP imports at most competitive rates: Hammad Azha ..

6 minutes ago

Fugitive Member of Greece's Golden Dawn Challenges ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.