UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME To Further Support Entrepreneurs And SMEs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support entrepreneurs and SMEs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai SME, an integrated division of Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy), to support the business sector and advance comprehensive and sustainable development in the country, Mariam Al Amiri, Under-Secretary, Financial Management Sector at MoF, and Saeed Matar Al Marri, Deputy CEO of Dubai SME, signed the MoU which seeks to support entrepreneurs and SME owners in the country.

Under the MoU, both parties will support SME owners registered within Dubai SME, by encouraging them to register in the Federal Supplier Register at MoF, so they can participate in government tenders offered by federal entities and thus contribute to the UAE’s sustainable development.

In turn, Dubai SME will encourage its accredited enterprises to register in the Federal Supplier Register and exchange the data of its registered SMEs’ owners with MoF, to enhance effective communication with them.

Al Amiri reaffirmed the ministry's keenness to cooperate with various federal and local entities and private sector companies, to support the country’s business sector, entrepreneurs, and SME owners.

This comes within the ministry’s belief in the role of these projects in diversifying the national economy and advancing comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.

He said, "At the Ministry of Finance, we are working to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to support and empower entrepreneurs and pave the way for SMEs to contribute to bolstering the national economy. During the past period, the ministry has devised sound policies and procedures to stimulate the economic movement and support the business sector in the country."

Al Marri, in turn, stated, "SMEs play a vital role in the national economy’s sustainable development. At Dubai SME, we are committed to enhancing the capabilities of these enterprises and enabling them to be among the fundamental components in various sectors. This is in line with our wise leadership’s directives to provide the appropriate environment that supports business continuity, especially for SMEs. We are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Finance to provide local start-ups and SMEs with new opportunities and take part in government tenders."

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE Dubai Government

Recent Stories

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

47 minutes ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

2 hours ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: New business ownership rule to open f ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.