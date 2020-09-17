Financial Affairs State Minister, US Treasury Secretary discuss ties

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has met with Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, as part of the Ministry of Finance's efforts to strengthen relations and develop financial and economic cooperation frameworks with other countries.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen joint bilateral relations between the two countries, and the latest economic developments regionally and globally, especially in light of what the world is witnessing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Tayer noted the importance of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, and stressed the need to further enhance cooperation between them to include all areas of common interest – particularly on the economic, financial and trade fronts.

He said, "The United Arab Emirates and the United States of America have a long-established friendship based on solid foundations. The Ministry of Finance is keen to strengthen this relationship by continuing dialogue and joint coordination to create new areas of cooperation that contribute to the economic growth of the two countries."