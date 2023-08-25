Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2023) The UAE stock markets Thursday continued to capitalise on improved investor sentiments, with blue-chip industrial, banking and real estate stocks leading the gainers in the capital's bourse, with financials, industrials, and communication services driving the Dubai Financial Market, with both ending the session up 0.453% and 0.176% respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, Index FADGI closed at 9,771.

420 pts, buoyed by the country's main lender FAB which ended the session 2.210% higher at AED13.9 as Multiply Group maintained favourable performance, edging 2.1% up to AED3.870. Umm AL Qaiwain General Investment was the best performer after surging 14.680% up to AED1.250

In Dubai, the Emirates Reem Investments was the best performer and ended the session up 3.020 %. The Ajman Bank, Mashreq Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank all closed in the green at AED2.410, AED147.00 and AED5.670 respectively.