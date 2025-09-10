Finland Discusses Food, Water Security Issues At IGCF 2025
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH,10th September, 2025 (WAM) – Tula Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts for tackling current global challenges.
Speaking at the ongoing 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), Ambassador Yrjölä expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “It’s a pleasure to be here today at IGCF, Today’s discussion highlighted the commonalities in our mindsets and the shared solutions between Sharjah, the UAE, and Finland in tackling the challenges we face, particularly concerning climate security.

The forum delved into pressing issues such as food and water security, essential components for ensuring the resilience of populations in the face of future challenges.
She emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts, stating, “Together, we will be much stronger in working towards this future, especially as the UAE prepares to host 2026 United Nations Water Conference."
The IGCF) is organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) at the Expo Centre Sharjah on September 11 and 12, 2025, Under the theme "Communication for Quality of Life''.
