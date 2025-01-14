Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The Finland Embassy in the UAE hosted a celebratory event to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Finland.

During the event held at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo highlighted the strong and growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

The event was attended by Dr.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Tula Johanna Yrjölä, Finland’s Ambassador to the UAE; Amna Mahmoud Fikri, UAE’s Ambassador to Finland; Omar Rashid Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; several ambassadors of Arab and foreign countries accredited to the UAE; Finnish officials; business leaders; and members of the Finnish community residing in the UAE.