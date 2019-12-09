UrduPoint.com
Finland's Independence Day Celebrated In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) Ahmad Al Attar, Deputy Director of the European Affairs Department, attended a reception today hosted by Marianne Nissila, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, on the occasion of Finland's Independence Day.

The ceremony, held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, was also attended by members of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, along with residents of the Finnish Community living in the UAE.

