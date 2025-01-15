Finland's PM Opens New Embassy Headquarters In Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo opened the new Finnish Embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi today, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and the Republic of Finland.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Tuula Johanna Yrjola, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE; Amna Mahmoud Fikri, UAE's Ambassador to Finland; Omar Rashid Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; embassy staff and several members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.
In his speech at the opening ceremony, the Finnish Prime Minister emphasised the importance of friendly relations between the two countries, expressing hope for their continued growth and development in the future.
He also highlighted the UAE's role as a strategic partner for Finland and stressed the importance of strengthening this partnership for the benefit of both nations.
The Finnish Ambassador to the UAE highlighted the deepening of bilateral relations over the 50 years of diplomatic ties, underscoring that opening the new embassy headquarters is an important step to boost cooperation and relations between the two countries.
