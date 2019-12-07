UrduPoint.com
Finsa Middle East Opens New Regional Office In Dubai Digital Park At Dubai Silicon Oasis

Finsa Middle East opens new regional office in Dubai Digital Park at Dubai Silicon Oasis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, DSOA, the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis, DSO, an integrated free zone technology park, and Finsa, a Spanish industrial company, celebrated today the inauguration of Finsa middle East’s new regional office at Dubai Digital Park in DSO.

Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of DSOA, officially inaugurated the new office along with Pablo Figueroa, CEO and Member of the Executive board of Finsa.

Headquartered in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, Finsa operates across 80 countries with 3,347 employees, 12 production plants, eight logistics platforms and 18 commercial branches. The company is a pioneer in the manufacturing of particle boards and became the first manufacturer of technical wood on the Iberian Peninsula to provide the Environmental Product Declaration, EPD, for its products. In Q4 2018, Finsa reported total annual sales of €942 million with a sales turnover of €916 million and investment of €87 million.

Finsa Middle East new offices at Dubai Digital Park will offer a dedicated client’s showroom that showcases the company’s vast range of wood products and building solutions. It will also host regular events and welcome partners, distributors and industrial customers, as well as consultants, designers, architects and potential clients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Al Matrooshi said, "We welcome Finsa Middle East to Dubai Digital Park.

The company’s relocation reflects its continued keen interest in the region and trust in the emirate, as well as the potential of leveraging the resources that Dubai Digital Park has to offer. We remain steadfast in our commitment to attracting foreign direct investment from companies of all sizes and backgrounds to Dubai."

He added: "Dubai Digital Park will provide Finsa Middle East with premier services and bring it closer to its staff as well as existing and potential clientele. We are confident that Dubai Digital Park as well as the wider DSO community will benefit from having such a well-rounded multinational company among its partners."

Recent numbers show that the trade and economic ties between Spain and the UAE are poised for growth as multiple Spanish firms plan to enter the market. In 2017, the bilateral trade stood at € two billion, and the number is expected to increase in the coming years. Around 200 Spanish companies are currently based in the UAE, while UAE companies have also invested in Spain.

Pablo Figueroa, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of Finsa, said: "The Middle East is an important market for us as we evolve our business on the global stage. Setting up in Dubai Digital Park will give us the setting to access that market unlike anywhere else in the region, while offering us a great space to innovate and digitise our operations.

