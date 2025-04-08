Finstreet Limited, Ninety One sign MoU to expand opportunities in financial markets innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Finstreet Limited, a subsidiary of IHC Group through Sirius International Holding, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ninety One, a global active investment manager with US$163 billion in assets under management (as of 31st December 2024).

This strategic agreement aims to explore innovative collaborations in the development of structured and exchange-traded products.

This collaboration brings together Finstreet and its regulated subsidiaries based in ADGM with Ninety One’s global expertise and extensive experience in differentiated alternative credit strategies in developed and emerging markets, including private debt and infrastructure.

The partnership will focus on creating and trading structured products and private debt instruments on Finstreet Global Markets, addressing growing market demands for sophisticated investment solutions.

This partnership aligns with Finstreet’s vision to redefine financial market access by integrating blockchain technology with traditional financial infrastructure platforms. By combining Ninety One’s global experience with Finstreet’s infrastructure, the collaboration aims to drive growth and innovation in the financial sector, while meeting rising investor demand for private debt instruments.

Sunidhi Pasan, Founder & CEO of Finstreet Limited, commented, “This partnership underscores Finstreet’s commitment to redefining financial market access through strategic collaborations. Ninety One’s global expertise complements our vision of delivering robust investment solutions to institutional and professional investors.”

Nicolaas Alberts, Co-Head of the middle East, Ninety One, said, “Through this MoU, Finstreet and Ninety One are laying the cornerstone for a dynamic, long-term partnership that will create enduring value for stakeholders. Furthermore, this collaboration with Finstreet will allow us to develop liquidity for our private debt solutions, including infrastructure debt, while strategically addressing market needs. Moreover, it reflects our shared ambition to deliver innovative investment solutions and products that unlock long-term value for investors.”