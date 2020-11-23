FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 kicks off tomorrow alongside leading figures of global financial community

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) The MENA region’s largest event focused on innovation in financial services, the FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival, FinTech AD, kicks off tomorrow, November 24 and will run until November 26. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and co-hosted by the Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, and Abu Dhabi Global Market,ADGM, FinTech AD 2020 promises to be the most exciting edition yet, featuring major Names from the global financial community and an extensive agenda of initiatives and activities.

Taking place in a fully virtual format, FinTech AD will host a stellar line up of speakers in the region and globally to discuss the latest developments and hottest issues in the FinTech sector.

This year’s edition of FinTech AD is held in partnership with Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, as official government partners.

The FinTech AD agenda, powered by Unbound, comprises a variety of initiatives and activities that aim to facilitate fruitful engagement between FinTech innovators, regulators and leading financial institutions.

Key highlights include: The Government FinTech Forum, dedicated to bringing together regional and global policy makers, think tanks and financial regulators to promote cross border collaboration, and to discuss the seminal issues effecting today’s financial sector.

The Innovation Challenge, wherein FinTech firms and Corporate Champions will showcase the solutions that they have co-developed to address challenges in the financial sector.

The Youth Circle, a platform that brings youths together in an interactive dialogue with government and industry role models to shape the technology and innovation ecosystem of the future.

The FinTech100 Search, curating the most exciting FinTech companies globally to showcase their innovations at FinTech AD and be provided the opportunity to meet potential investors.

The FinTech Awards, showcasing the very best in global FinTech innovation in the UAE and the region, to elevate grassroots talent and celebrate the boldest ideas and initiatives driving the industry.

The FinTech Expo, hosted by Plug and Play ADGM to showcase the local and international startups from its accelerator programme in 2020.