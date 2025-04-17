Open Menu

'Fintech & Innovation Summit 2025' Kicks Off April 24

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 07:45 PM

'Fintech & Innovation Summit 2025' kicks off April 24

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Mawarid Finance, a leading finance company in the UAE, has announced the launch of the "Fintech & Innovation Summit 2025," which will be held on Thursday, 24th April 2025, in Dubai, under the theme "Empowering Innovation in Finance."

The event will bring together leaders from the finance and technology sectors in the United Arab Emirates, along with industry experts, investors, and representatives from government entities and regulatory bodies.

The summit will focus on several key topics, including facilitating access to finance and delivering banking services that comply with UAE regulatory requirements for entrepreneurs and SME owners. It will also explore the future of fintech and the pivotal role of innovation in enhancing customer experience.

Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, said, “The Fintech & Innovation Summit” offers an ideal platform for exchanging insights and experiences, as well as showcasing the latest innovations and forward-looking visions shaping the future of the finance sector in the digital era.

It also highlights new initiatives led by Mawarid Finance, reflecting its strong commitment to advancing innovative solutions in the financial services sector, including Islamic finance, to better serve its clients."

Al Qubaisi added, “The conference agenda includes several dialogue sessions featuring prominent figures and key decision-makers. Topics will cover the development of digital banking services, regulations and legislation related to emerging companies, and the role of artificial intelligence and data security in modern financial platforms."

He noted that Mawarid Finance's sponsorship of this conference aligns with the UAE’s vision to position itself as a global fintech hub.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Dubai Company United Arab Emirates Hub April Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DoH partners with Gilead Sciences to propel health ..

DoH partners with Gilead Sciences to propel healthcare innovation, cell therapy ..

8 minutes ago
 NAWABSHAH recorded highest temperature 50 C , matc ..

NAWABSHAH recorded highest temperature 50 C , matching the record set in April 2 ..

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers

Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers

11 minutes ago
 35 Drug Act violation cases heard

35 Drug Act violation cases heard

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah shares sustainable cultural model with Wor ..

Sharjah shares sustainable cultural model with World Book Capitals

23 minutes ago
 AUS, Al Akhawayn University partner to advance Ara ..

AUS, Al Akhawayn University partner to advance Arabic scholarship

23 minutes ago
Sharjah showcases innovation drive at InnoEX 2025 ..

Sharjah showcases innovation drive at InnoEX 2025 in Hong Kong

23 minutes ago
 DoH, STRAC ink partnership to strengthen health sy ..

DoH, STRAC ink partnership to strengthen health systems resilience, sustainabili ..

23 minutes ago
 Dozens of Palestinians martyred, injured in Israel ..

Dozens of Palestinians martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

23 minutes ago
 Biometric case filing system launched in Lahore di ..

Biometric case filing system launched in Lahore district judiciary

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects construction work on Maryam ..

Commissioner inspects construction work on Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic

13 minutes ago
 Canadian delegation meets KP Governor to discuss i ..

Canadian delegation meets KP Governor to discuss investment in mineral resources

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East