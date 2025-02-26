Open Menu

Fintech Sector Contributes 8.7% To UAE GDP: Minister Of Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said that the financial technology (Fintech) sector continues to power growth, contributing 8.7% to the UAE’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Fintech is one of the key sectors supporting sustainable growth and other economic sectors, with a goal of increasing its contribution to approximately 12% of GDP by 2031,” he told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Investopia 2025, which kicked off today in Abu Dhabi.

“The UAE continues to create opportunities and establish a favourable investment environment for the growth of new economy sectors, particularly the space economy. The country aims to increase the number of companies operating in this strategic sector and empower them in alignment with the UAE’s global position in this vital field.

He also noted that the agricultural innovation sector is among the promising sectors in the UAE, as it is driven by a clear food security strategy. "This strategy contributes to achieving food diversification by attracting more investments and localising technology, ultimately enhancing the UAE’s status as a global hub for food exports.

In the meantime, the Minister said that the number of new business licences issued in the UAE in 2024 reached 200,000, covering various economic activities, noting that there are currently more than 1.1 million businesses and economic establishments operating in the UAE, with the ministry seeking to increase this number in the coming phase.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Business UAE Abu Dhabi Hub Million

Recent Stories

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

4 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

19 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; a ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

34 minutes ago
 West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed i ..

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief

36 minutes ago
 New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

5 minutes ago
 Hamas official says no public ceremony for handove ..

Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies

5 minutes ago
Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs launches Ram ..

Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs launches Ramadan Quran course, global Qura ..

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor P ..

Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 CM orders to provide best medical treatment facili ..

CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..

37 minutes ago
 ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estat ..

ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat

USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat

20 minutes ago
 BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen ..

BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East