Fire At Ski Resort In Türkiye Leaves 10 Dead, 32 Injured

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 01:15 PM

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) At least 10 people died, and 32 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Türkiye, local authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin said that the blaze started at around 0027GMT in the hotel's restaurant area, quickly engulfing the building.

Emergency teams from neighbouring cities were dispatched to the scene, and around 230 guests were evacuated as firefighting efforts continued. Investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

