Fire Breaks Out In Warehouse At Beirut Port, 30 People Reportedly Killed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire and led to major explosions, and left behind thirty people killed, and thousands others wounded in addition to great damage to the surrounding buildings.

The port blast, which reverberated in the capital and the suburbs, was heard in regions as far as Sidon and Tyre, evacuation operations are underway, according to state media reports.

Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed and many buildings have been destroyed.

Lebanon's internal security chief said the blast happened in an area housing highly explosive materials, according to the BBC.

