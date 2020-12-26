Fire Kills Seven People In Egyptian Hospital Treating COVID Patients
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:15 PM
CARIO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2020) A fire killed seven people and injured five others on Saturday at a private hospital treating coronavirus patients on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, according to the middle East news Agency (MENA).
The hospital was evacuated and closed and patients were transferred to a public hospital, according to security sources.