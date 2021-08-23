UrduPoint.com

Fire Put Out In Umm Al Qaiwain Dock Without Injuries

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) The fire and rescue service in Umm Al Qaiwain put out a fire that broke out in a marine vessel docked in the emirate's Al Rafa area on Monday and controlled it without any injuries reported.

Colonel Dr Salem Hamad bin Hamdhah, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Umm Al Qaiwain, said a report was received by the Department's Operations Room at 10.

15 am Monday that a fire broke out at a quay in Al Ra'FA area.

"Crews from Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence, along with firefighters from Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Ajman were pressed into action and managed to control the fire and evacuated the site," he added.

Teams from Umm Al Quwain Police, Coast Guard and National Ambulance were also involved in the response and managed to contain the fire, he added, noting that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident

