Firefighters, Army Work To Douse Massive Fire In Bangladesh Market

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Firefighters, army work to douse massive fire in Bangladesh market

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) Firefighters and army personnel were working on Tuesday to douse a massive fire that raged through a shopping complex with 3,000 shops in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka, Reuters reported.

There were no casualties reported so far in the fire, which began in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but army personnel had been called in to help after flames spread rapidly in the cramped, crowded area of Bangabazar, home to the country's famed cloth markets.

Fire service official Rashid bin Khalid told Reuters that 50 fire units were working to douse the fire, the cause of which was not known immediately.

Most of the shops were burnt to ashes in the fire, but there was no information on whether any people were trapped inside, given that the fire broke in the early hours of the morning before most shops had opened, Khalid said.

