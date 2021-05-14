UrduPoint.com
Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) A flurry of fireworks soared over Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, yesterday evening (13th May) in celebration of Eid al-Fitr. Launching for the first time from Yas Bay Waterfront, the annual array of pyrotechnics has become one of the most anticipated celebrations in the UAE.

Yas Island livestreamed the spectacle of lights on its Instagram channel, as gatherings are prohibited in line with the island’s precautionary measures.

The vivid firework display will be held for two more nights, on the 13th and 14th of May respectively, kicking off at 9.00 pm. Audiences who want to view Yas Island’s firework displays virtually can visit the destination’s Instagram @yasisland.

