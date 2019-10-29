UrduPoint.com
First Abu Dhabi Bank Opens Branch In Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:15 PM

First Abu Dhabi Bank opens branch in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, has expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia with the opening of a branch in Al Khobar. The new branch joins one already operating in Riyadh.

Abdulhamid Saeed, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said, "It gives me great pleasure to open our second branch in Saudi Arabia.

We look forward to providing the best banking services to our new customers in the Eastern Province of KSA, and support the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, a multi-year plan to diversify its economy."

Saudi Arabia is a growing part of FAB’s international network spanning five continents, which enables the bank to use its global relationships, expertise and financial strength to support local, regional and international businesses seeking to do business at home and abroad.

