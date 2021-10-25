First Abu Dhabi Business Events Week to explore education, innovation and collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Major industry players in the MICE sector will gather at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) this month for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Events Week (ADBEW) event, which will take place from 25th to 27th October 2021.

The ADBEW agenda will be packed with plenary sessions, advisory summits, educational sessions, live regional and global panels, training workshops and networking socials. Industry experts will lead participants through three days of industry insights and open forums, developing strategic approaches for a stronger and sustainable future within the region.

Developed by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), ADBEW will cement the region’s already strong support for the MICE tourism sector and galvanise businesses post-pandemic.

The industry-led platform will see sectoral insights and expertise shared, in partnership with key international MICE association partners, such as the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and the Meeting Professionals International (MPI).

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, part of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We have developed the Abu Dhabi Business Events Week event to provide an innovative platform for participants to regroup, recalibrate and re-strategise collectively to develop Abu Dhabi as the leading MICE destination. Along with welcoming the region’s leading destination management companies, travel trade and event management suppliers, hospitality brands and venue owners and operators, we are also partnering with some of the industry’s leading international agencies and supported by UAE stakeholders, from ADNEC, Etihad Airways and Miral, who will also offer their insights at a focused, local level.

"

Starting with an opening session from the ICCA Congress, focussing on the regional outlook of the tourism and MICE sectors, each day will feature sessions hosted by ADBEW partners. This will allow local and regional event professionals to align with international standards, be up to date on the industry’s latest developments and be privy to best business practices.

Noteworthy educational sessions will include ‘Future of Work’ by Anu Madgavkar from the McKinsey Global Institute; ‘Organisational Culture’ by Carrie Freeman Parsons, Chair of the board, Freeman Company; ‘Impact of Technology’ by Gerd De Bruycker, Marketing Director EMEA at CISCO; and ‘Innovation, Agility, and Collaboration’ by Josh Linkner, Innovation Keynote Speaker and Bestselling Author. Live regional panels will include discussions revolving around the topics of ‘Future of Travel and Tourism’, ‘Consumer Choice - The Event Experience’, ‘New Standards for Governance’, ’The Human Dimension’ and the ‘Impact of Technology’.

Global MICE Collaborative (IAEE/SITE/MPI) will provide industry insights on attendees and exhibitors' thoughts regarding the return of trade shows and the difference before and after the pandemic, whilst PCMA will facilitate in-person advisory summits. Meanwhile, UFI will discuss environmental sustainability in the exhibition industry, with IAEE MENA shining a light on its Women’s Leadership Initiative.