UrduPoint.com

First Abu Dhabi Business Events Week To Explore Education, Innovation And Collaboration

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

First Abu Dhabi Business Events Week to explore education, innovation and collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Major industry players in the MICE sector will gather at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) this month for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Events Week (ADBEW) event, which will take place from 25th to 27th October 2021.

The ADBEW agenda will be packed with plenary sessions, advisory summits, educational sessions, live regional and global panels, training workshops and networking socials. Industry experts will lead participants through three days of industry insights and open forums, developing strategic approaches for a stronger and sustainable future within the region.

Developed by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), ADBEW will cement the region’s already strong support for the MICE tourism sector and galvanise businesses post-pandemic.

The industry-led platform will see sectoral insights and expertise shared, in partnership with key international MICE association partners, such as the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and the Meeting Professionals International (MPI).

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, part of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We have developed the Abu Dhabi Business Events Week event to provide an innovative platform for participants to regroup, recalibrate and re-strategise collectively to develop Abu Dhabi as the leading MICE destination. Along with welcoming the region’s leading destination management companies, travel trade and event management suppliers, hospitality brands and venue owners and operators, we are also partnering with some of the industry’s leading international agencies and supported by UAE stakeholders, from ADNEC, Etihad Airways and Miral, who will also offer their insights at a focused, local level.

"

Starting with an opening session from the ICCA Congress, focussing on the regional outlook of the tourism and MICE sectors, each day will feature sessions hosted by ADBEW partners. This will allow local and regional event professionals to align with international standards, be up to date on the industry’s latest developments and be privy to best business practices.

Noteworthy educational sessions will include ‘Future of Work’ by Anu Madgavkar from the McKinsey Global Institute; ‘Organisational Culture’ by Carrie Freeman Parsons, Chair of the board, Freeman Company; ‘Impact of Technology’ by Gerd De Bruycker, Marketing Director EMEA at CISCO; and ‘Innovation, Agility, and Collaboration’ by Josh Linkner, Innovation Keynote Speaker and Bestselling Author. Live regional panels will include discussions revolving around the topics of ‘Future of Travel and Tourism’, ‘Consumer Choice - The Event Experience’, ‘New Standards for Governance’, ’The Human Dimension’ and the ‘Impact of Technology’.

Global MICE Collaborative (IAEE/SITE/MPI) will provide industry insights on attendees and exhibitors' thoughts regarding the return of trade shows and the difference before and after the pandemic, whilst PCMA will facilitate in-person advisory summits. Meanwhile, UFI will discuss environmental sustainability in the exhibition industry, with IAEE MENA shining a light on its Women’s Leadership Initiative.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Abu Dhabi Lead SITE October Congress Women Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 minutes ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

1 hour ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

1 hour ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.