UrduPoint.com

First Auction Of Treasury Bonds For 2023 Continues To Achieve Exceptional Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 04:00 PM

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional results

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2023) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) as the issuer, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and paying agent, has announced the results of the first auction in the year 2023 of the Treasury bonds programme (T-Bonds), which is part of the T-Bond issuance programme for this year and as published in the T-Bonds Calendar earlier this year.

In 2022, MoF issued T-bonds aggregating to AED 9 billion across tenors of 2 years, 3 years, and 5 years.

The first auction of the UAE T-Bond programme in 2023 witnessed a strong demand through the six Primary bank dealers, with bids received worth AED 6.85 billion, and an oversubscription by 6.2x.

The strong demand was across both tranches with a final allocation of AED 550 million for the 2-year tranche and AED 550 million for the 5-year tranche, with a total of AED 1.

1 billion for issuance in the first auction in 2023.

The success is reflected in the attractive market driven price, which was achieved by a spread of a 10 bps for the 2-year tranche, and a spread of 15 bps over for the 5-year tranche – both over the applicable US Treasury benchmark.

This auction followed the practice of re-opening the T-Bonds which helps in building up the size of individual bond issues and improve liquidity in the secondary market.

The T-Bonds programme contributes to building the UAE-dirham-denominated yield curve, strengthening the local debt capital market, developing the investment environment, providing safe investment alternatives for investors, as well as supporting sustainable economic growth.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Price United Arab Emirates UAE Dirham Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Qu ..

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

29 minutes ago
 Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

3 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

4 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

4 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.