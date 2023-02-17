First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2023 (WAM) – The first batch of naval vessels arrived at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Waterfront (ADNEC Marina) today, to take part in NAVDEX 2023.

NAVDEX 2023 will be held in conjunction with IDEX 2023, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 20th-24th February.

The first batch comprised seven naval vessels of different sizes and uses, coming from a range of countries.

The vessels were officially welcomed as they entered the Mussafah Water Canal, all the way to ADNEC Marina, which is located opposite of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Zayed Port also received a number of other naval vessels which will be participating in NAVDEX 2023.

Commodore Rashid Al-Muhaisni, Chairman of the Organising Committee for NAVDEX 2023, said: “The current edition of the NAVDEX exhibition is expected to see a significant growth in the number of exhibiting companies, and a wide display of the latest innovative technologies in the maritime defence industry. Since the launch of its first edition 12 years ago, NAVDEX has succeeded in reaffirming its position as one of the leading global platforms that brings together experts and specialists from all over the world, to establish partnerships and explore opportunities to promote vital sectors.

”

“The current edition of NAVDEX will witness the participation of a number of naval vessels from eight countries, which include Pakistan, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, India, and the UAE. The vessels will be on display at ADNEC Port and Zayed Port, which will also feature naval vessels as part of the exhibition,” He added.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said: “For the first time, NAVDEX will be held in the new ADNEC Marina Hall, which covers an area of 10,000 square metres, making it the largest of its kind in the middle East. This contributed to attracting new companies to take part in the current edition of NAVDEX, recording a 206 percent increase in the number of exhibitors compared to the previous edition.”

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is the only centre in the Middle East that organises indoor, outdoor and marine exhibitions.

The Centre’s advanced infrastructure and its area which covers 153,000 square metres makes it the largest in the Middle East and North Africa.

This has contributed to the growth of IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, by enhancing their competitiveness and attracting major international companies in vital sectors.

