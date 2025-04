(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – First Classs, ridden by Connor Beasley, won the $1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic, a 2000-metre Group One dirt race, as the 29th Dubai World Cup got under way at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

Trained by Doug Watson, First Classs competed 14 horses, finishing the race with a time of 2:12:65 minutes to win first place and a cash prize of $580,000.