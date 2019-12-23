First consignment between UAE, KSA arrives in Jordan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) The first consignment between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has reached its final destination in Jordan.

The consignment - launched according to the International Road Transport Agreement TIR at the end of November - moved from Jebel Ali Free Zone in the UAE through the Ghuwaifat Boarder Crossing Post in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to Al Batha Boarder Crossing Post in the KSA to exit from Al Haditha Boarder Crossing post to enter the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan through the Al Omari Boarder Crossing Post.

The International Road Transports system, TIR, provides numerous advantages for trade companies and Customs Departments on a global level, including reduction of national restrictions for transit traffic procedures, decrease necessity for material inspection in counties of transit traffic, among others.