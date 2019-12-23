UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Consignment Between UAE, KSA Arrives In Jordan

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:00 PM

First consignment between UAE, KSA arrives in Jordan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) The first consignment between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has reached its final destination in Jordan.

The consignment - launched according to the International Road Transport Agreement TIR at the end of November - moved from Jebel Ali Free Zone in the UAE through the Ghuwaifat Boarder Crossing Post in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to Al Batha Boarder Crossing Post in the KSA to exit from Al Haditha Boarder Crossing post to enter the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan through the Al Omari Boarder Crossing Post.

The International Road Transports system, TIR, provides numerous advantages for trade companies and Customs Departments on a global level, including reduction of national restrictions for transit traffic procedures, decrease necessity for material inspection in counties of transit traffic, among others.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Road Traffic Saudi Arabia November Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

Bilawal says he will not appear before NAB

5 minutes ago

PML-N condemns arrest of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sp ..

30 minutes ago

Provincial Minister Food Samiullah Chaudhry visits ..

21 minutes ago

Court Rulings on Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute Should ..

22 minutes ago

German Gov't Believes Nord Stream 2 Row Must Be Re ..

20 minutes ago

Algerian Army Chief Saleh Dies Aged 79 From Heart ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.