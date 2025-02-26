First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The first day of the fourth edition of Investopia witnessed 12 main discussion sessions through the "Investopia Dialogues" track, with the participation of more than 27 speakers from leaders, ministers, decision-makers, investors, experts and academics in various economic and development fields. The events also included 11 roundtable meetings through the "Investopia Communities" track, with a wide presence of representatives of governments, the private sector and entrepreneurs, in light of the attendance of more than 3,000 participants in the Investopia 2025 events from various countries around the world.

This year's edition of Investopia is held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. The first day’s activities were inaugurated by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investtopia, with an opening speech in which he discussed the future of investment in the new economy sectors in the UAE and global markets, the importance of financing to develop circular and sustainable economic models, as well as enhancing economic openness, building partnerships, and enhancing economic resilience to keep pace with ongoing economic developments.

The discussion sessions focused on vital topics, most notably investment opportunities in the new economy sectors, especially artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Other topics related to the circular economy, how to manage wealth and impact investment in the charitable sector, and examining transformations in the global economy in light of ongoing geopolitical challenges, as well as mechanisms to enhance growth and competitiveness in the financial services sector, were discussed.

Economic transformations and investment in the new economy

In detail, the first day’s agenda witnessed the first dialogue sessions entitled “Global trends shaping the new economy”, in which Eric Robertson, Head of Global Research and Chief Strategy Officer at Standard Chartered, participated; Dr. François Bourguignon, Honorary President of the Paris school of Economics, and Marc Antaki, Vice President of Strategy and Risk at Mubadala, where the session discussed the impact of artificial intelligence on global economic and investment trends and the impact of and geopolitical transformations. Participants discussed the importance of technology and sustainability in shaping the future of the new economy, stressing the importance of digital transformation in creating unique investment opportunities in the financial services sector, especially with the development of blockchain technologies, digital payments and cryptocurrencies at a faster pace than expected.

In another session titled “Capital for Good: The Future of Philanthropy”, the focus was on the importance of looking at philanthropy more strategically and practically creating controlled and sustainable change rather than temporary solutions, using innovative management methods supported by technology and data analysis.

The session was attended by Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy; Tsitsi Masiyiwa, CEO and Co-Founder of Higher Life Foundation; Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of the Edmond de Rothschild Group; and Alfonso Garcia Mora, Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean at the International Finance Corporation.

The participants discussed the importance of public-private sector collaboration to enhance the social impact of philanthropic initiatives. The session addressed the challenges associated with measuring the effectiveness of philanthropic and investment projects, emphasizing the need to set clear performance standards to ensure tangible and measurable results. Speakers highlighted the role of impact investing in achieving social change, noting the importance of adopting sustainable investment models that combine financial returns with positive social impact, in addition to supporting entrepreneurship and social initiatives to promote sustainable development.

In a related context, the third session discussed “Enhancing Growth in the Financial Services Sector”, during which Emma Reynolds, MP, UK Treasury Secretary, delivered a keynote speech, highlighting the most prominent trends and policies that affect the development of the financial sector globally, with a focus on the role played by the United Kingdom in supporting financial markets and entrepreneurship. She reviewed the most prominent economic transformations and their impact on the financial services sector, such as inflation, rising interest rates, and changes in monetary policies. She focused on the potential for strengthening economic and investment partnerships between the United Kingdom and the UAE to support sustainable growth in international markets.

In her speech, Emma Reynolds explained that the financial sector is a fundamental pillar of the United Kingdom’s economy, stressing the new Labour government’s commitment to maintaining the City of London as a major global business hub.

Reynolds also stressed the depth of the historical relations and close cooperation between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, expressing her confidence that this partnership will continue to flourish.

Diversifying investment portfolios and potential risks

In a session titled “Geopolitics and Investment… Unstable Paths”, Roberto Hornweg, CEO of Standard Chartered for Europe, the Americas, Africa and the middle East; Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of ORA Developers; and Burak Dalioglu, Head of the Investment Office of the Turkish Presidency, participated, where they highlighted the experience of assessing geopolitical risks among private banks and major investors by forming specialized teams and using experts from governments and public administrations to guide their investment strategies, in addition to how to diversify investment portfolios to reduce exposure to risks resulting from political unrest, and possible future scenarios and their impact on the global economy.

In this context, Naguib Sawiris said: “In light of the changing geopolitical landscape, there is an urgent need to adopt flexible investment strategies capable of facing challenges. Egypt has great economic potential, especially with the recovery of the tourism sector and the improvement of exports, as exports recently reached about $1.5 billion, supporting the Currency’s stability. He pointed out that in light of investors’ search for stable economic environments, the UAE emerges as an ideal economic environment that encourages investors to move to it and benefit from the possibilities it provides, which explains the move of about 1,500 Egyptian companies to Abu Dhabi during the past period, benefiting from the supportive investment environment and economic stability provided by the UAE.”

“Despite global challenges and an 8% decline in global FDI inflows, Türkiye recorded a 5.6% increase in FDI inflows in 2024 compared to the previous year, reflecting the positive impact of Türkiye’s comprehensive reform agenda and new economic vision. These structural reforms continue to strengthen Türkiye’s position as a flexible and attractive investment destination and consolidate its role as a global hub where opportunities intersect and investments flourish,” said Burak Daglioğlu, Head of the Turkish Presidency’s Investment Office. “Our cooperation with our GCC partners remains a key pillar of our strategy to create synergies between Türkiye and the GCC countries, as we recognize the shared potential for growth and work to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy, manufacturing and technology. Türkiye is the centre of the world, and as its economy continues to grow and regional dynamics evolve, we see new horizons for strategic partnerships,” he added.

The fifth session, titled “The Future of Healthcare: The UAE’s Path to the Future,” addressed global expansion strategies for healthcare companies and the UAE’s role in promoting innovation in this sector, the importance of digital transformation in medical services, and investments in health technology and artificial intelligence in improving the quality of healthcare, with the participation of Shaista Asif, CEO of Pure Health Group.

A group of international investment experts attended the session, “New Capital: Exploring Trends, Flows and Opportunities”. David Livingstone, Head of Client Services at Citigroup; Alexander von zur Muhlen, CEO of Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Germany at Deutsche Bank; and Martin Tricot, Head of Investment Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

This session addressed the factors influencing investment decisions, such as economic changes, technological developments, and geopolitics. Participants discussed how to direct investments towards emerging sectors, such as renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and innovation-based industries.

Continuing Investopia's role in showcasing the best development experiences, the seventh session was titled "Building Tomorrow... Abu Dhabi's Vision for Urban Innovation", which hosted Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, where he reviewed a set of development strategies adopted by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to drive comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development, most notably the Abu Dhabi Urban Plan 2040, which aims to double the population and GDP, with a focus on improving the quality of life, attracting investments, adopting innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions, and enhancing the role of technology and innovation in urban projects.

Mohammed Al Shorafa pointed out that the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, thanks to the support and guidance of its wise leadership, is witnessing increasing developments in various economic and social fields and focuses on environmental sustainability and achieving social prosperity, explaining the significant role played by the private sector in developing Abu Dhabi, making it a preferred destination for work, living, and achieving prosperity, primarily since Abu Dhabi was recently classified as the best city to live in.

Al Shorafa stressed that advanced technology and smart data are major drivers of development in the emirate, Abu Dhabi is focused to double the emirate's population by 2040, developing infrastructure according to the best standards, especially in the transportation sector, and enhancing efforts to increase the shift to smart transportation. Al Shorafa called on companies to contribute effectively to this development trend and benefit from its economic and investment opportunities.

He added: “In the past seven years, the UAE has focused on advanced and digital economic sectors, such as vertical farming, robotics and artificial intelligence, and Abu Dhabi can represent a strong launching pad for companies to expand regionally and globally in these vital fields.”

In a session titled “The Middle East: The New Chapter,” Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and Eng. Hassan Al Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Arab Republic of Egypt, discussed regional economic transformations and the role of technology and innovation in supporting emerging market growth The speakers addressed the importance of strategic partnerships between governments and the private sector to enhance economic integration and attract long-term investments.

Hassan Al Khatib said: “The Egyptian economy has undergone major transformations over the past decade, witnessing fluctuations before stabilizing in 2014,” noting that the Egyptian government has invested $350 billion in infrastructure projects to enhance development, in addition to supporting the private sector by reducing taxes and issuing flexible legislation to stimulate investment. Inflation rates are declining and expected to return to normal levels by 2026, while efforts continue to improve the investment environment, mainly through digital transformation and benefiting from the UAE’s experience in this field.

Given the importance of artificial intelligence in business sustainability, the ninth session was titled "2Point Zero... as an enabler of artificial intelligence" hosted by Mariam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, CEO of the "2Point Zero" Group. The session highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in developing sustainable energy solutions, digital transformation strategies in vital sectors, and the importance of global partnerships in enhancing innovation.

Mariam Al Muhairi said: “2Point Zero represents a pioneering model in supporting the new economy of the UAE by adopting sustainable solutions that reduce carbon emissions and enhance the transition towards a green economy. The company seeks to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange by the end of the year, reflecting its ambition for growth and expansion. In this context, she stressed that the successes achieved by the company and the future ambitions it seeks are due to the supportive environment provided by the UAE, whether at the level of ambitious leadership or strong policies that stimulate investment.”

She also stressed the importance of building partnerships to achieve the 2Point Zero vision, and stated: “No one can walk alone.” The company’s investments include six main sectors, including finance and digital technology, and its ambitious plans to develop huge data centers that require operational capacities of up to 100 megawatts. She pointed out that Abu Dhabi is strengthening its position as a global center for digital investment, as it includes the largest Bitcoin mining facility with a capacity of 250 megawatts.

In a session titled “From Real Estate to Globalization,” Sarah Shaw, Executive Director of the National Social Responsibility Fund “Majra,” interviewed Hussain Sajwani, CEO of Damac Properties, where the future of the real estate market in the UAE and the impact of economic developments on the real estate sector were reviewed. Participants discussed balanced urban expansion, the move towards sustainable projects, and the role of smart technology in improving the real estate sector.

During the session, Hussain Sajwani stressed the importance of sustainability, that it is not limited to the business community, and that caring for the environment is a collective responsibility that requires the combined efforts of all, starting with the smallest member of the family. In this context, Sajwani praised the Damac Lagoons project for obtaining the “LEED” Platinum certificate as the first major residential community in the UAE to receive this award concerned with environmental sustainability.

The session, "Protecting Investments in Precious Metals: Potential Risks", discussed the importance of protecting investments in precious metals, given their vital role in promoting economic growth, and how to benefit from mutual experiences to develop strategies and action plans that support the protection of investments in precious metals. Hamad Abdullah Al Hammadi, Deputy Group CEO at ADQ, and Philip Clegg, Managing Partner of Orion Abu Dhabi attended the session.

Hamad Al Hammadi said: “The mining sector is one of the strategic pillars for supporting the security of global supply chains, especially in light of the challenges associated with the concentration of production of basic metals in a limited number of countries. From this standpoint, ADQ's $1.2 billion investment, in partnership with Orion Abu Dhabi, enhances our role in securing supplies of vital raw materials for national industries, such as Emirates Steel and Emirates Global Aluminium, and supports financial and investment partnerships in emerging markets. We are working to develop an integrated system that ensures the sustainability of strategic resources and enhances the competitiveness of the national economy in vital sectors, especially those related to the electrical transformation and future industries.”

The first day of Investopia 2025 included 11 roundtable meetings attended by a large group of ministers and prominent government officials at the regional and international levels, as well as representatives of global companies and major investment funds operating in the fields of the new economy, technology, clean energy, circular economy, venture capital, social responsibility, financial and banking services, and digital health.

These meetings addressed a series of diverse economic topics, including enhancing international dialogue and discussion to develop more ideas and projects that support building innovative strategies for the circular economy, supporting the establishment of new partnerships that contribute to strengthening economic and investment ties between the region and prominent regional and global markets and emphasizing the pivotal role of the UAE as an international financial and investment hub linking the East of the world with the West.

The meetings also addressed exploiting and managing wealth well, relying on climate technology and advanced technologies to confront climate change, using impactful investment to facilitate partnerships between investors, business leaders and governments, discover new investment opportunities and promote sustainable economic growth worldwide. They addressed the various opportunities and challenges of the phenomenon of artificial intelligence, promoting investment in fast-growing start-ups and the potential of the venture capital environment at the global level.

At the conclusion of the first day of the main program of the “Investopia Dialogues” track, the annual forum of the “100 Future Companies” initiative was organised to announce the 100 companies selected for the current year and launch the initiative’s annual report in the presence of Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, and Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future. The session focused on the vital role of the “100 Future Companies” initiative in accelerating high-potential companies in all sectors of the future economy and enhancing the UAE’s position as a global commercial hub for entrepreneurial projects. It addressed important topics such as artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and technology-based entrepreneurship and innovation.

