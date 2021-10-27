First edition of Al Murabbaa Arts Festival to begin Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) The first edition of Al Murabbaa Arts Festival, organised by Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), is set to kick off on Thursday, featuring an elite group of contemporary art pioneers and creative minds from across the UAE.

The event is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

Aiming to shed light on various art forms, creative designs, and young talents, the first edition of Al Murabbaa Arts Festival, under the motto "Inspired By Yesterday To Imagine Tomorrow", will take place in the Ajman Heritage District surrounding the Ajman Museum, which is considered as a touristic destination and historical beacon vibrating with life and timeless memories and highlights the authentic identity of the emirate.

The festival will offer various activities presented by divers young talents, which will promote Ajman’s position as a vital centre for culture and arts and a hub for innovators and artists.

Al Murabbaa Arts Festival is considered an unprecedented event in Ajman due to the distinctive artworks and exhibits the participants are showcasing, which include cultural and artistic events held during its 10 days period. The festival offers a unique experience to the visitors within an exclusive historical ambience where more than 170 artists are exhibiting their marvelous masterpieces, in addition to the workshops, music concerts, and entretainments programs planned.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated that Al Murabbaa Arts Festival reflects the cultural approach the emirate of Ajman is adopting to highlight its creative values, its richness with young talents, and the diverse cultural experience it offers, which promote its position as a vital centre for culture and a hub for all sorts of arts.