First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The inaugural UAE National MMA Championship, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, kicked off today at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The event brings together emerging talents from leading clubs and academies across the UAE.

The opening day saw intense competition in the Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), and Youth B (14–15 years) categories. Young athletes showcased impressive technical skills and competed fiercely in a highly competitive environment.

The crowd was fully engaged, cheering on exciting bouts and closely matched performances, which created an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement.

Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “The UAE National MMA Championship marks the season's first MMA event, showcasing the Federation's dedication to promoting the growth and development of mixed martial arts. The introduction of the Youth D category for the first time underscores the Federation's commitment to identifying and nurturing talent early in their careers, equipping them to represent the UAE in international competitions.”

He also highlighted the strong participation of club and academy athletes, along with the enthusiastic support of fans.

He stressed that such engagement strengthens the sport’s standing and inspires athletes to pursue excellence and continuous growth.

Hasnaa Jaber, a trainer at Adma Academy, said, “We have a large group of male and female athletes competing in different categories. This championship offers a great opportunity for them to test their skills, compete, and get used to the atmosphere of professional events. The organisation has been excellent. We made sure that the athletes were well-prepared, attending three training sessions per week before the competition.”

Marwa Abdel Moneim, mother of Abdul Hamid Daghino, an athlete from Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club who won the gold medal in the Youth D category, said, “Abdul Hamid is passionate about sports, and his journey with jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts started three years ago. He trains with dedication and always aims for top positions. Our family fully supports and encourages him because. We recognise the value of sports and their benefits. Beyond health and fitness, they help build personal strength and self-confidence in athletes.”

The championship will conclude tomorrow, Sunday, with competitions for the Adults category (18 years and above) and the Youth (A) category (aged 16–17).