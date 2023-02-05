First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) The First Edition of the Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference “Cardiovascular Disease in Women Conference” concluded successfully after achieving wide regional participation.

About 550 specialists and participants attended the two-days event, which was held at the Conrad Dubai Hotel from 3rd-4th February, 2023.

The conference conferred 11 discussion sessions, during which they presented the latest and most important developments related to heart treatments for women by experts and specialists in this field.

The event announced the launch of its awareness campaign for this year, which is organised by Emirates Cardiac Society (ECS) under the title “Her_heart_matters”.

The President of ECS and consultant Cardiologist Dr. Juwairia Alali declared, “Each year, heart diseases and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women. But fortunately, as a community, we can change that by spreading awareness about it because 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action. Therefore, ECS aims to spread knowledge and awareness among the specialists in this sector and the public alike.”

“The More women know about heart disease, the more opportunities they have to fight it. We witnessed a great turnout for this event, the first of its kind in the region, and the participants of many local and regional bodies, which reflects the important role played by the Emirates Cardiac Society in spreading awareness and knowledge among the specialised entities as well as the public in the Arab World," he added.

The event also shed light on other factors that may contribute to heart disease in women, as cardiovascular disease is one of the most important causes of death around the world, Dr. Alali added.

The scientific committee of the conference included Dr. Juwairia Alali, the President of the Emirates Cardiac Society, Vice President Dr. Abdullah Shehab and the Chairman of the scientific committee of the society, Dr. Wael Al-Mahmeed and the chairperson of the committee on Congenital and Genetic Heart Disease Working Group of Emirates Cardiac Society Dr. Ghadeera Al Mansouri, in addition to the special participation of a number of doctors from Saudi Arabia.

The Emirates Cardiac Society, on the sidelines of the conference, announced that a campaign will be running with several initiatives across the malls in the UAE to measure blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), blood sugar and cholesterol, to introduce and raise awareness about heart diseases in women. Giving healthy tips and guidance about women’s fitness and nutrition will be part of this campaign.