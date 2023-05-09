First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowledge on sports injuries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) The Emirates Society of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine (ESRSM) announced the launch of the Emirates Sports Medicine Conference (ESMC), under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

ESMC will take place on 13th and 14th May, 2023, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in Dubai. It is expecting more than 500 attendees from 13 countries and 30 nationalities, including delegates from medicine, allied health, and professional sports.

Sports medicine is a rapidly growing field around the world, encompassing a range of medical specialities, including orthopaedics, cardiology, and neurology. The global sports medicine market size was valued at US$10.93 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth around $21.86 billion by 2032.

The two-day event will bring together 43 expert speakers from across the world to deliver the latest evidence-based knowledge and updates in Sports and Exercise Medicine, Rehabilitation of Sports Injuries, Sports Orthopaedic surgery, and much more through 40 lectures, 13 specialised sessions, and two workshops. The ESMC’s mission is to bring together specialists and the general community to learn, connect, and share best practices in the industry.

Commenting on the ESMC’s launch, Dr. Abdullah Al Rahoomi, President of the ESRSM and the Conference, said, "This year, we aim to provide a premier interdisciplinary platform for evidence-based discussion. Participants will gain knowledge through dialogue and workshops delivered by international experts in their respective medical fields. Furthermore, we will highlight the importance of sports, academics and sciences towards enhancing the over well-being and performance of humanity and mankind while providing the chance for everyone to participate in interactive workshops, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions.”

He added, “ESRSM and ESMC are both thankful to H.

H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his support to the conference and to our national establishments that include the General Authority of Sports, UAE Football Association, UAE Paralympic Committee, Dubai Police, Sheikh Hamdan Award for Medical Sciences, and to our international collaborating societies and supporting industries who also aim to enhance the well-being of athletes and sporting population.”

Dr. Udesh Chaskar, ESMC Organising Committee and Managing Director of ARCB Holdings, stated, "Join us as we explore the latest advancements in sports medicine, exercise sciences and artificial intelligence in sports during our upcoming Emirates Sports Medicine Conference. From injury prevention to recovery, meet global experts that have been flown down to share their insights and best practices to help to perform athletes of all levels stay at the top of their game. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your knowledge and skills in the field of sports medicine."

The conference programme is designed to offer a mix of theoretical and practical sessions with insights on how to diagnose, treat and prevent sports injuries, as well as strategies for enhancing athlete performance. The main highlights to the conference also include football medicine and insights into the female athlete.

Dr. Kate Jordan, ESMC Organising Committee and ESRSM Scientific Committee Chair, stated: “The first-ever Emirates Sports Medicine has attracted some of the brightest minds in the speciality of sports medicine from across the world. We have some ground-breaking sessions with talks from world-leading experts and unique insights into the female athlete’s experience. The variety makes this conference relevant to a broad range of delegates wanting to understand more about their physiology and wellness."

Registration for the ESMC is now open, and interested attendees can visit the conference website for more information on the conference program, speakers, and registration details.