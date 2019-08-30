UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Emirati Astronaut To Face Final Exam Tomorrow Before Launch On September 25

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorrow before launch on September 25

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) The UAE’s first Emirati Astronaut Hazza, along with Sultan Al Neyadi, the reserve astronaut, will start their mock mission tomorrow, ahead of their launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on September 25.

The mission is a mandatory two-day final exam for astronauts and cosmonauts at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in the Star City, near Moscow, before they blast off to the ISS.

Hazza will be accompanied by his crewmates Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir and Russian commander Oleg Skripochka for the trip onboard a Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft that will be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The mock mission is a segment of qualification examinations and simulations for the Russian Soyuz and Russian segment of the ISS.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia UAE Kazakhstan September From

Recent Stories

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

56 minutes ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

51 minutes ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

1 hour ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

53 minutes ago

UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation coopera ..

2 hours ago

Greece to seek debt relief after confidence restor ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.