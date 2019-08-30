First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorrow before launch on September 25

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) The UAE’s first Emirati Astronaut Hazza, along with Sultan Al Neyadi, the reserve astronaut, will start their mock mission tomorrow, ahead of their launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on September 25.

The mission is a mandatory two-day final exam for astronauts and cosmonauts at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in the Star City, near Moscow, before they blast off to the ISS.

Hazza will be accompanied by his crewmates Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir and Russian commander Oleg Skripochka for the trip onboard a Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft that will be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The mock mission is a segment of qualification examinations and simulations for the Russian Soyuz and Russian segment of the ISS.