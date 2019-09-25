UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Emirati Astronaut's Space Mission Motivated By Inspirational, Visionary Leadership: Sultan Al Jaber

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

First Emirati astronaut's space mission motivated by inspirational, visionary leadership: Sultan Al Jaber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, has hailed the launch of the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, to the International Space Station, ISS, today as "a great milestone that catapults the country to the ranks of advanced nations, especially in the space science."

"Motivated by the inspirational ambition of our visionary leadership, Hazza Al Mansoori's mission to space reflects a strategic, forward-thinking strategy that will benefit humanity at large through in-depth scientific experiments and research in the outer space," Dr. Al Jaber said.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, announced earlier today the successful launch of the space mission carrying the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, onboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-15, at 5:57 pm UAE time.

''We congratulate our leadership and the UAE people on this trendsetting milestone, which has turned the dream of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, into reality. The historic expedition reflects our aspirations to achieve a paradigm shift and quantum leaps in areas of development by Emirati hands,'' he added.

Al Jaber expressed pride in the successful launch and congratulated Hazza Al Mansoori and his team, wishing them all success in their mission.

Hazza Al Mansoori's space mission will be chronicled by the international community and adds a fresh milestone to the UAE record of achievements, he noted.

He commended the national media organisations and active social media players, which, he said, had significantly contributed to shedding light on the entry of the UAE into the space age.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media UAE Rashid Media All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.