First Emirati female Astronaut is a UAEU alumna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The first female Arab astronaut, Nora Al Matrooshi, is one of its graduates and had obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the university in 2015, the United Arab Emirates University announced.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE and the Chancellor of UAE University, expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his trust in the potential and abilities of the UAE's youth in opening and exploring new prospects in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, and to fulfil UAE's space ambitions.

"We are delighted that one of our graduates was selected as the first Emirati astronaut. This reflects UAEU's commitment to supporting its students by broadening their horizons, boosting their capability in scientific research, and guiding their educational journey to the right path offered with an educational environment that follows the highest international standards in this field," he said.

"We are proud of the UAE's sons and daughters whose achievements bring us closer to fulfilling our beloved country's ambitions to take part in planning and creating the future. The knowledge and experience of our pioneering national cadres to inspire the future generations to raise the bar of ambition, challenge, and distinction in every field possible," he added.

He concluded his statement by saying, "The UAEU, being the University of the Future, stresses its commitment to devoting relentless efforts to provide its students with the best scientific research curricula. Keeping up with the country’s ambitions and strategic vision to build a strong nation armed with knowledge and science, UAEU vouches to contribute by enabling the future generations in supporting the Emirate’s efforts towards growth and sustainable development."