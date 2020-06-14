UrduPoint.com
First Episode Of Documentary On Life Of Mohammed Bin Rashid Enjoys Record Views

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed bin Rashid enjoys record views

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The first episodes of a documentary, titled, "My Story," inspired by the book "My Story, 50 Stories in Fifty Years" by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, enjoyed record views on Dubai TV’s multiple channels and platforms The series is being shown on Dubai tv every Sunday at 21:00 UAE time (17:00 GMT) and repeated several times a day throughout the week at various times on Sama Dubai TV, Dubai One, and the Awan digital network. Viewers can interact with the daily episodes on the hashtag, "#mystory," via the Dubai Media Foundation’s and Dubai TV’s accounts on social media, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s account on YouTube.

The first documentary drama of its kind in the country will present the various stages of the life of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed over 50 episodes.

A team of some 100 people participated in making the programme, including 20 major actors. Production took over nine months to plan and prepare, and filming took thirty days in different locations, through the use of the latest contemporary cinematic technology in 4K and anamorphic lenses.

Hala Badri, Director-General of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, Dubai Culture, said, "The Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai is honoured to help create this high-level artwork, which embodies the giving march of the builder of modern Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, by fully supervising its pre-production stages and verifying the accuracy of all details before filming."

