First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN begins tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The first-ever Global Business Forum (GBF) ASEAN – a dedicated conference that focuses on trade and commerce between Dubai and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday, 8th December), with attendees from around the world gathering in Dubai to discuss new avenues of economic cooperation between the UAE and ASEAN countries.

Organised by Dubai Chamber in partnership with Expo 20202 Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the two-day GBF ASEAN will be held under the theme The New Frontiers. The event explores the wealth of bilateral business opportunities that exist between Dubai and the 10-member ASEAN region as the world progressively emerges from the global pandemic.

High-level delegates joining the event include Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman, Dubai Chambers; Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber; Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, and Prof. Romano Prodi, President, Italy-ASEAN Association.

"GBF ASEAN is the newest addition to Dubai Chamber’s flagship Global Business Forum, which explores emerging markets around the world. As Dubai welcomes the world for Expo 2020 Dubai, it’s an ideal time to turn our attention to the dynamic and fast-growing ASEAN economies, which offer tremendous potential that UAE companies can benefit from," Hamad Buamim , adding that the forum is an ideal platform for fostering cross-border cooperation and mutually beneficial partnerships that drive sustainable growth.

Among the issues under the spotlight at the inaugural GBF ASEAN include the raft of technology opportunities in ASEAN countries that are presenting from the pandemic having pushed the region’s digital economy to exceed US$100 billion for the first time, as well as those arising from ASEAN region’s leaders pledges to rebuild their countries with a focus on resilience, sustainability and regional cooperation, made at the 37th ASEAN Summit held in November 2020.

In the wake of last month’s COP 26 Summit, sustainability will be a major area of discussion at the forum, with both the UAE and ASEAN members committed to developing low-carbon economies. The built environment will loom large in these conversations, with sustainable infrastructure estimated to be a US$2.8 trillion investment opportunity over the next decade.

GBF ASEAN forms part of Dubai Chamber’s flagship Global Business Forum series, which was launched in 2013 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The series was introduced to provide Dubai’s business community with new opportunities and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global business hub, a dynamic centre of commerce, and a gateway to lucrative new markets.